Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $13.36. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 29,522 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

