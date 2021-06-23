Barclays PLC Buys 27,596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $182,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,674. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.