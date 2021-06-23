Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.51

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 107183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YGR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The company has a market cap of C$125.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

