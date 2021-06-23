Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.50

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 855852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.20 ($2.58).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a market capitalization of £426.80 million and a PE ratio of -12.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Jon Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

