AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.13

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $156.20. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $148.90, with a volume of 1,338 shares.

The company has a market cap of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.51 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

