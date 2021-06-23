BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BAESY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

