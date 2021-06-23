Pamp Network (PAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00629496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00040119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00078653 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

