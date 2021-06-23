Olyseum (OLY) One Day Volume Tops $159,014.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $159,014.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,304,976 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

