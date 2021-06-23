Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 36,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

