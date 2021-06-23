Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

CWK stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,946 ($51.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,874.76. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,182 ($54.64). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

