Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 718,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

