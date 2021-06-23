DG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $7,530,000.

Shares of RTPYU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,921. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

