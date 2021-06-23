Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

