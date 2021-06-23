Arthur S. Wolcott Acquires 416 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SENEA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,754. The firm has a market cap of $436.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

