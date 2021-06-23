DG Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRONU. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,212. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

