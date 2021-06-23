DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

SPKBU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

