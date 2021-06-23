Souders Financial Advisors Buys 756 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,313. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

