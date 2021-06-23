Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,408. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.