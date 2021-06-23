Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,628 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 661,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 86,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

