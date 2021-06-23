364 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

