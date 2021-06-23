ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 684.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $237.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

