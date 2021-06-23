Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $940,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The stock has a market cap of $317.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

