Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 245,072 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,072 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. 123,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

