DG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 338,481 Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 338,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

Shares of FINM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 343,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

