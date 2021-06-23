Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up about 3.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,098. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,875.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

