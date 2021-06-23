DG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000. Global Synergy Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAQ. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAQ remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

