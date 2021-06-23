Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Xencor also reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,147. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

