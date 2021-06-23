UnlimitedIP Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $449,670.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

