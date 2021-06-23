Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 64,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

