Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 20.01 ($0.26). 37,023,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,136,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

