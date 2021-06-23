Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. 126,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

