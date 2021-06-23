-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $8,672,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

