Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 18,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,256. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

