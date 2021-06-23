Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,460 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $109,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. 15,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.45.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

