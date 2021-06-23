Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 19,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,757. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.