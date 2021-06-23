JBF Capital Inc. Invests $14.71 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. 59,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

