Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.67. 14,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

