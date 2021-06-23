Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $674.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.59 million and the lowest is $670.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

BXP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. 28,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

