Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,524.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ink has a market cap of $330,521.54 and $2,524.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00174840 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,635.25 or 1.00246881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

