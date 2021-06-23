Lossless Market Cap Reaches $695,473.22 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $695,473.22 and approximately $614,493.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00174840 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,635.25 or 1.00246881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

