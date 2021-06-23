CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.68 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $143,984.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00560968 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

