Rise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $163.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $765,245.63 and $163.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,119,803 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

