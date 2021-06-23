Cypress Funds LLC Has $47.97 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cypress Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 4.5% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 104,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,272. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

