Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.