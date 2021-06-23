Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,514. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

