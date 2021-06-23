TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 21,219 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.