Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 144,772 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.23 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

