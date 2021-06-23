Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.57. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 33,252 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

