Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 679.80 ($8.88). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 677.60 ($8.85), with a volume of 1,399,391 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.22. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

