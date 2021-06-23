ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,616 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

LEN traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. 87,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,143. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.